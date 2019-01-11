CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — An intermittent EF-0 tornado was recorded in the New Tazewell area Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

The Claiborne County Office of Emergency Management Homeland Security posted on Facebook Friday stating the NWS team surveyed damage in the New Tazewell area Friday and made the determination.

The first clear path on the ground was in the area of Wilson Hurst Road with maximum winds of 60-80 mph, according to the Claiborne Co. Emergency Management.

"The longest path was determined near the area of Carter Lane off Cedar Fork where the 80 mph winds were noted," the post said. "We are extremely thankful there were no injuries."

Straight-line winds barreled Thursday morning across Claiborne County, snapping trees and power poles and tossing roofs from buildings.

Claiborne County Mayor Joe Brooks told 10News damage was extensive enough that he planned to seek help from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

The storm was part of a system that blasted through East Tennessee starting about 11 a.m., knocking out power at one point to more than 25,000 people in the KUB service area.

The Tazewell Police Department warned residents against going outside because of the storm's severity.