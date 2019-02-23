KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — An elderly woman is safe after being rescued from a flooded basement on Saturday afternoon. 

Rural Metro Fire

Rural Metro Fire and the Knox County Rescue responded to 509 West Beaver Creek to assist in relocating the woman from a flooded basement.  

Responders were able to utilize water suites and a wheeled stretcher to move her to the home's upstairs living area. 

As floodwaters continue rising to dangerous new heights, authorities are encouraging people to seek higher ground 

