TN Division of Forestry not issuing burn permits in some East Tennessee counties due to elevated fire danger

The fire danger has increased due to dry conditions. The Tennessee Division of Forestry will begin issuing fire permits once weather conditions improve.

TENNESSEE, USA — In some East Tennessee counties burn permits are not being issued due to a high or elevated fire danger, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry.

The fire danger has increased due to dry conditions, and burn permits will not be issued in the following counties: Blount, Loudon, Monroe, Sevier and Union. Burn permits are restricted in Cocke County.

The fire scale has five distinctive levels ranging from low to extreme. During a high fire danger classification, unattended brush and campfires have a greater chance of escaping and spreading rapidly, according to the Wildland Fire Assessment System.

People who already have a burn permit can continue to operate within the regulations of the permit because a burn ban has not been proclaimed by the Tennessee Commissioner of Agriculture.