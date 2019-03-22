STRAWBERRY PLAINS, Tenn. — Windi Walker and her daughter haven't been home since they evacuated from rising flood waters on February 23.

"I know it's just a dwelling, but it's our dwelling. It's a lot of memories and hard work," Walker said.

Her house is now under more than 10 feet of water and it has been four weeks since she's been in her own home with her daughter.

"It's heartbreaking," she said. "Honestly, if I didn't have her I don't know where I would be."

Right now the two are staying with family and they are trying their hardest not to go back to the flooding unless they have to.

►RELATED: Unprecedented spring flooding possible, US forecasters say

"So it's hard to look at," Walker said.

While government agencies haven't been able to help much so far, Walker said a Facebook post led her to a blessing.

"I know it's funny, but I call them my lake angels," she said.

By 'lake angels' she means Charlie Wildermuth and his crew.

"We ended up getting in contact by luck from a friend of hers and came down here to help," Wildermuth said.

Both Walker and Wildermuth are veterans of the United States Army, a similarity they said brings them closer.

"It doesn't matter if we're discharged or not. We're soldiers till the day we die," he said.

As soon as he could, Wildermuth brought a team of men and a boat so they could remove every single piece of furniture and appliance from her home and put them in storage.

"We got refrigerators, stoves and all kinds of furniture with it," he said.

It was a physical move that Walker said moved her spiritually. While she can't go home anytime soon, she says at least she has her life and her daughter.

"I said, 'Baby, it's going to be a while until we go home,' and she says 'Mom, you said where ever I'm at is where home is,'" Walker said.