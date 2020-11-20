Fentress County wildfire 95% contained, officials say

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture tweeted the fire has burned 150 acres south of Jamestown. It is mostly contained.

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — A wildfire in Fentress County is now 95 percent contained, officials said Friday.

Crews have completed a dozer line to control the spread.

This comes as Tennessee is providing a new tool to track wildfires across the state.

The map on the state wildland and fire website shows reported and active fires.

When you click on a dot -- it shows the fire's coordinates and containment.