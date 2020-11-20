Fentress County wildfire 95% contained, officials say

FENTRESS COUNTY, Tenn. — A wildfire in Fentress County is now 95 percent contained, officials said Friday.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture tweeted the fire has burned 150 acres south of Jamestown.
Crews have completed a dozer line to control the spread.
This comes as Tennessee is providing a new tool to track wildfires across the state.
The map on the state wildland and fire website shows reported and active fires.
When you click on a dot -- it shows the fire's coordinates and containment.
The Division of Forestry says firefighters responded to 18 wildfires on Thursday, including the one in Fentress County.