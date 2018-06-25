A line of severe storms moved across East Tennessee on Monday, bringing high winds, heavy rain, and reports of hail in some areas.

We've got reports of trees and power lines down across the area, and a fireworks stand in Madisonville was leveled by the storms just after 2 p.m.

There are no reports of any injuries.

