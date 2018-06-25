A line of severe storms moved across East Tennessee on Monday, bringing high winds, heavy rain, and reports of hail in some areas.

MORE: Stay up to date on severe weather

We've got reports of trees and power lines down across the area, and a fireworks stand in Madisonville was leveled by the storms just after 2 p.m.

#10Weather: Fireworks stand leveled by severe storm
01 / 07
Viewer Amy Wattenbarger Bishop sent us these photos of a fireworks stand that was destroyed in a severe storm in Madisonville on June 25, 2018.
02 / 07
Viewer Amy Wattenbarger Bishop sent us these photos of a fireworks stand that was destroyed in a severe storm in Madisonville on June 25, 2018.
03 / 07
Viewer Amy Wattenbarger Bishop sent us these photos of a fireworks stand that was destroyed in a severe storm in Madisonville on June 25, 2018.
04 / 07
Viewer Amy Wattenbarger Bishop sent us these photos of a fireworks stand that was destroyed in a severe storm in Madisonville on June 25, 2018.
05 / 07
Viewer Amy Wattenbarger Bishop sent us these photos of a fireworks stand that was destroyed in a severe storm in Madisonville on June 25, 2018.
06 / 07
Viewer Amy Wattenbarger Bishop sent us these photos of a fireworks stand that was destroyed in a severe storm in Madisonville on June 25, 2018.
07 / 07
Viewer Amy Wattenbarger Bishop sent us these photos of a fireworks stand that was destroyed in a severe storm in Madisonville on June 25, 2018.

There are no reports of any injuries.

You can always share your pictures and videos with us on social media using #10Weather.

© 2018 WBIR