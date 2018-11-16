The 'bread and milk' alarm sounded quietly for East Tennessee on Thursday as the first true signs of winter fell in parts of the area.

As expected, the rain and colder weather that arrived overnight transitioned into some light, pretty snow flurries for the northern reaches and higher elevations of East TN.

►Send us your flurry photos or videos using the hashtag #SnoWBIR on Twitter!

McGhee Tyson Airport even reported light flurries. If that ends up getting recorded by the National Weather Service as even trace amounts, that would be the first time in four years the airport had seen snow in the month of November.

People shared photos of their dusted porches and vehicles in places like Rutledge, Crossville and Tazewell.

First snowfall of the year coming down in rutledge @wbir @10weather pic.twitter.com/gzmCrjx3RL — JASON STORY (@JADOGG33) November 16, 2018

Flurries left a dusting in Rutledge, TN (Photo: Tony Broyles)

As Thursday night goes on, the rain and flurries will move out, and cloudy skies will be replaced by a much sunnier one for Friday and Saturday.

Also, let's all take a moment to be thankful that we're not in a place getting significant snowfall, like Missouri or the western reaches of TN:

