MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. — There is a flash flood warning in McMinn County until 9:45 p.m.

Heavy rain caused some flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas

Officials are encouraging people to stay off the roads if possible.

If you have to go out, stay away from flood waters and use caution. Officials said problematic roads will be barricaded.

Some trees are down and some water is on roads near waterways, according to McMinn County officials.

Layman Road is back open after floodwaters were reported, and a tree down on North Jackson Street has been pushed aside.

Crews are warning drivers against using CR 249 near Mont Vert Church and CR 197.