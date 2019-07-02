A person had to be rescued after their vehicle became stranded in floodwaters in North Knox County Wednesday night.

A Flood Watch is in effect for southern Kentucky until noon Thursday.

Flash Flood Warnings had been issued for Northern Knox, Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson and Union Counties but expired by 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

►Latest Forecast

More than 3 inches of rain fell in some locations, causing roadways to quickly become flooded.

Cassie Nall

A sinkhole had opened up on Robin Circle in Morristown by early Thursday morning.

Cassie Nall

Nearby, the area at Robin Circle at Robinson Creek Road is completely submerged. In addition to flooding caused by rainfall, there was also a water main break crews were working overnight to try to fix, Hamblen County dispatchers said.

Authorities did not think it would be cleared by morning rush hour, could take crews well into Thursday to fix.

Morristown police said several roadways had flooded Wednesday, including North Cumberland Street and roads near Lincoln Middle School.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it sent units to vehicles stranded in high water at Heiskell/East Raccoon Valley Road on Wednesday night -- asking for people to avoid the area until waters recede overnight. Emergency crews had to rescue at least one person after their vehicle submerged.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported to the National Weather Service that parts of State Route 121 in Knox County had become impassible due to flooding Wednesday.

People in Northeast Anderson County near the Andersonville area reported heavy flooding in their neighborhoods, with water rising up driveways to peoples' porches Wednesday night.

Flooded roads and water levels may continue to rise after the rain ends before receding overnight. Remember: Turn around, don't drown. If you encounter flood-submerged roads, do not risk driving across it. The National Weather Service says the majority of flood-related deaths occur inside the car when people attempt to drive over flooded roads.