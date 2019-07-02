A person had to be rescued after their vehicle became stranded in floodwaters in North Knox County Wednesday night.

Flash Flood Warnings were issued for Northern Knox, Anderson, Campbell, Claiborne, Grainger, Hamblen, Hawkins, Jefferson and Union Counties -- which are set to expire by 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

More than 3 inches of rain has fallen in some locations, causing roadways to quickly become flooded.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said it sent units to vehicles stranded in high water at Heiskell/East Raccoon Valley Road -- asking for people to avoid the area until waters recede overnight. Emergency crews had to rescue at least one person after their vehicle submerged.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation reported to the National Weather Service that parts of State Route 121 in Knox County had become impassible due to flooding.

People in Northeast Anderson County near the Andersonville area reported heavy flooding in their neighborhoods, with water rising up driveways to peoples' porches.

In Morristown, police said several roadways were flooded, including roads near Lincoln Middle School.

Flooded roads and water levels may continue to rise after the rain ends before receding overnight. Remember: Turn around, don't drown. If you encounter flood-submerged roads, do not risk driving across it. The National Weather Service says the majority of flood-related deaths occur inside the car when people attempt to drive over flooded roads.