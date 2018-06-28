Initial reports of localized damage are coming in after strong storms brought damaging winds, rain, hail and intense lightning across East Tennessee Thursday morning.

Thousands in Knox County lost power, particularly those south of I-40. About 10,000 lost power initially at the height of the storms, but crews are quickly working to reduce that number and now have it down to around 1,300 as of 8:00 a.m.

KUB reminded people never to approach downed power lines and to report any they may come across.

Rural Metro Fire in Knox County also said it was called out to heavy smoke and a small fire that reportedly sparked from a lightning hitting a home off Pedigo Road in Powell, saying the residents were able to get outside and there wasn't any serious damage.

Rural Metro said they believe the strike was a direct hit that singed the home and led to a light haze inside, but otherwise all crews needed to do was ventilate the home and check to insure there wasn't a fire burning in the walls.

In Corryton, viewers reported trees down on Idumea Road:

Wet roads caused numerous crashes on the interstates as authorities warned vehicles were hydroplaning and losing control.

Morgan County dispatch confirmed there were widespread reports of trees down and localized flooding on roads, particularly across the northern end of the county.

Fentress and Pickett counties saw widespread outages with about 1,000 people without power in both counties.

Otherwise, most counties weathered the storms with few problems other than localized flooding on a few roads. Remember: If you come across water-covered roads, "Turn around, don't drown."

