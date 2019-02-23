Many roads across East Tennessee are seeing flooding after rain overnight and an excessively rainy week.

Most of East Tennessee and parts of southern Kentucky are under a flood watch or flash flood watch through Sunday morning.

RELATED: A soggy Saturday with heavy rain showers likely through the afternoon, thunderstorms possible tonight

More News

Next Story
Not Available

Just For You
Not Available

Trending
Not Available

RELATED: Overnight rain causes flooding throughout East Tennessee

RELATED: What roads are flooded in East Tennessee?

RELATED: Rockslide closes I-40 between TN/NC state line and Asheville, traffic being diverted to I-26

While authorities across the area are closing roads and responding to flooding calls, viewers are taking out their phones and recording videos and taking photos of how the roads and areas in their neighborhoods are looking.

Here's what they're seeing:

Flooding across East Tennessee (2/23)
01 / 16
Panther Creek in Morristown
02 / 16
The intersection of Knox Road and Fair Drive, near Broadway in North Knoxville.
03 / 16
04 / 16
Sevierville
05 / 16
Dutchtown Road in Knoxville
06 / 16
Clinton
07 / 16
Sharp Road in Powell
08 / 16
Panther Creek in Morristown
09 / 16
Kingston Pike at Cokesbury Church
10 / 16
Maynardville
11 / 16
Ravine Lane in New Market
12 / 16
New Tazewell
13 / 16
Cedar Grove Road in Roane County
14 / 16
Martel Road in Lenoir City
15 / 16
Fair Drive and Knox Road in Knoxville
16 / 16
Panther Creek in Morristown