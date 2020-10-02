More rain is expected to move into East Tennessee Monday, pouring more inches of rain into an already flooded region. With so much severe weather, people are trying to make sure they are prepared for anything.

Packing an emergency kit is a key part of staying prepared. They give people easy access to basic resources like food and water, in case those resources are not available.

Basic emergency kits should have enough food, water and medicine for three days. They should also have a first aid kit, with batteries and a flashlight. However, that may not be enough in some situations.

Kits should also include a basic shelter, a phone charger, a change of clothes and basic toiletries. The kit should be in a secure bag and stored somewhere it can be grabbed quickly.

While more rain is expected on Monday, severe flooding is not. So people may not need to use an emergency kit. Yet, emergency kits are always good to have on hand.