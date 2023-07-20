Here's how to stay safe during flooding

Heavy rain on Thursday has caused Flash Flood Warnings for many East Tennessee counties. Here's what you need to know in case of an emergency.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Storms are making their way through East Tennessee on Thursday.

Currently, many regional counties are under a Flash Flood Warning or Flash Flood Watch until this afternoon.

It's important to know how to stay safe during flooding as it is one of the most dangerous weather hazards.

Floods happen because water accumulates in the ground faster than the soil, or sometimes lack thereof, can soak it up. Bad flooding can result in property & infrastructure damage, erosion, and landslide risk—but most importantly, loss of life.

There are three types of flooding:

Areal flooding, which develops gradually from persistent rain and can lead to standing water.

Flash flooding, which develops rapidly during or after a heavy downpour and leads to fast, damaging torrents.

River flooding, which develops when rivers overfill and spill over into the surrounding land.

So how do you stay safe?

First, listen to TV and radio for updates on warnings. Gather emergency supplies and be ready to evacuate on short notice.

When you leave, cut off your utilities before you go. You can also fill bathtubs, sinks, and bottles with clean water to save in case water advisories go into effect when you’re back home.

If you can't leave your home during aggressive flooding, escape to higher floors with windows or even to your roof.