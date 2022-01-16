Folks are out enjoying the snow at Ober Gatlinburg

Locals and tourists say the real snowfall adds to the already snow-filled experience.

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — It has been a messy weather day with rain, sleet and snow over in the Great Smoky Mountains Sunday. It's been looking like less water and more snow as we continue into the evening.

The snow has been coming down pretty hard throughout Sunday in Gatlinburg but it hasn't stopped people from getting out and enjoying their day in the snow.

"You're skiing, and you're going and you're getting it," Cruz Trisler said.

Folks said they happy to see the snow on their day off.

"You'll fall but you just get right back up and keep on going," Trisler said.

A special day for folks on the slopes at Ober Gatlinburg.

"The snow makes it even more fun," Ansley Hudgins said. "We're from Georgia!"

Employees say real snow is a rare sighting at the already snow-filled attraction.

"The snow makes it even more fun," Hutchinson said.

"I was waiting on the snow," Andrew Baker said.

Many saying this snowfall only adds to the winter experience. "Well, it makes the mountain nice," Baker said.

Andrew Baker has some advice for folks working on sharpening their skills.

"Just send it!" Baker said.

And for those who are not here for the slopes, well, they have had an unforgettable time too.