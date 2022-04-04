10Weather Impact Day: Strong storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Damaging winds will be the main threat but hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

A strong cold front will move through the Southeast on Wednesday, bringing the chance for severe weather to East Tennessee and Southeast Kentucky.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of our viewing area to have an elevated (level 2 out of 5) risk for strong to severe storms.

Areas to the south of I-40 have a level 3 risk, meaning that strong to severe storms are likely for the areas shaded in orange.

As of now, it looks like the timing will be during the afternoon and evening but we will continue to refine the details as we get closer so check back for updates!

The main impact from these strong storms is the potential for damaging winds.

Hail and an isolated tornado are also possible but those threats are low at this time.