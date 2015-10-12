East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Tonight: Mostly clear and quiet with lows in the middle 40s.

Wednesday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance for spotty showers by afternoon. Highs will be near 60 with light winds. Lows will be in the lower 40s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Another weak disturbance moves in with a chance for more spotty showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s Thursday night.

Friday: Rain showers are likely before gradually tapering during the evening. Temperatures will stay chilly in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day before dropping into the lower to middle 30s Friday night and Saturday morning.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly! Highs will be in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Lows will be in the lower 30s Saturday night with a widespread freeze possible Sunday morning.

Veterans Day Sunday: Mostly sunny but staying cool with highs in the middle 50s.

Next week: Much colder air pours in Monday through Wednesday with even a chance for light snow, especially up in the higher elevations. Highs are expected to be in the 40s with overnight lows dipping down into the 20s!

