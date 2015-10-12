East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Monday: Mostly sunny but cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tuesday: Warming up! Southwesterly winds and partly sunny skies should help bring highs back into the upper 60s.

Wednesday: Happy Halloween! As of now, the forecast looks to be pretty good for the trick-or-treaters. Winds will become breezy through the day and highs will reach the lower 70s. Showers will arrive later in the evening but there is currently a high level of uncertainty with the timing of the rain... So check back for updates!

Thursday: A strong low pressure system will be moving through the region and is expected to bring us showers and storms. Winds will be breezy. Variations in the timing of this system will make a big difference with temperatures and as of now, highs are forecast to reach the upper 60s before falling behind the front... Check back for updates!

Friday: Partly cloudy. A few lingering showers with highs in the upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Have a good week!

