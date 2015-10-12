East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us

Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly once again. Lows will be in the upper 30s and to near 40 degrees.

Wednesday: Beautiful sunshine returns with highs a little cooler in the lower 60s Lows will be in the upper 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs cooling into the upper 50s. Rain showers become likely by Thursday night. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Thursday night.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and chilly with showers likely. Highs in the lower to middle 50s and lows in the middle 40s Friday night.

This Weekend: Cool weather continues with a chance for spotty showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows in the middle 40s. Higher rain chances return Sunday night into Monday with cool temps continuing.

