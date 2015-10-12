East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

**A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the Plateau, southern Kentucky, southwestern Virginia and the Foothills/Smokies (areas shaded in blue) until 9 a.m. Monday morning. There is also a frost advisory in effect. Temperatures near freeze could damage or kill sensitive plants... Protect them if you can!**

Today: Mostly sunny and very cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s. Winds will be out of the northwest for the start of the day but diminishing throughout the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s. With light winds, widespread frost is expected. Take precautions to protect sensitive plants!

Next week: We'll have chilly nights and cool but pleasant afternoons with mostly sunny skies Monday through Thursday. Highs will be in the lower to middle 60s. A few showers will be back in the forecast for Friday and next weekend.

Stay warm!!

