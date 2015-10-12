Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
Tonight: A few showers and storms are possible early this evening as a cool front approaches. Lows will be in the upper 60s with some patchy early morning fog possible.
Wednesday: A perfect day with drier air (lower humidity), sunny skies and mild temps! Highs will be in the upper 80s. Lows will be in the middle 60s Wednesday night.
Thursday: The day should start out dry, but we may see a few showers by the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Lows will be near 70 degrees Thursday night.
Friday: A chance for scattered showers and storms with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.
The Weekend Ahead: Staying unsettled with rain showers likely. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80s with lows in the upper 60s.
