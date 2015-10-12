East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Wednesday and Thursday: Sunny, cool and dry weather returns! Highs will be in the middle 60s. Overnight lows will be chilly in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. The next frontal boundary will be sliding into the region later Friday night so rain chances will be on the rise Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the middle 50s Friday night.

Saturday: Scattered showers are likely in the morning. However, the rain will be ending by afternoon as drier air sweeps in. Highs in the lower 60s with breezy winds and falling temps into the 50s by late afternoon. So it looks to be cool to chilly for the 3:30pm kickoff at Neyland Stadium between Tennessee and Alabama... dress warmly!

Sunday: Mostly sunny breezy and very cool with highs only in the middle to upper 50s. And we will likely see middle to upper 30s Sunday night into Monday morning with a chance for patchy frost!

Have a good week!

