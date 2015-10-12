East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Today: Clouds and fog will linger into the late morning, then partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s. Clouds will increase during the evening and a few spotty showers may arrive after 8 pm. Lows will be near 40 degrees Sunday night and winds will become breezy out of the west-southwest. Gusts to 20-30 mph will be possible overnight into early Monday morning.

Monday: Much cooler! Temperatures will stay steady in the lower to middle 40s. Winds will be breezy in the morning, then be out of the west at 5-10 mph. Wind chills will be in the 30s throughout the day. A few lingering showers are possible during the morning and we may even see a few light snow showers in the higher terrain of the Plateau, southeast Kentucky and the Smokies. No accumulation is expected. Lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Monday night.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and chilly! Highs will struggle to reach the lower 40s despite the sunshine. Winds will be out of the west-southwest at 5-10 mph keeping wind chills in the 30s all day. Lows will be in the middle 20s Tuesday night.

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Wednesday: Partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 40s. Westerly winds at 5-10 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day. Lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 40s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s Thursday night.

Friday: Increasing clouds with a chance for a few showers and highs in the lower 50s. Lows will be near 40 degrees Friday night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few chances for showers. Stay tuned for timing and tracking. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the 40s.

Have a good weekend!!

maxuser

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.