East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Saturday: Sunny skies and pleasant! Highs will be milder in the upper 50s with light winds.

VOLS GAME DAY FORECAST:

maxuser

Saturday Night: Mostly clear skies. Lows will be in the middle 30s with light winds.

Sunday: Becoming partly cloudy by afternoon but continued mild and pleasant. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the lower 40s Sunday night.

Monday: Partly to variably cloudy with a few spotty showers possible and highs in the lower 50s. Lows will be near 40 Monday night.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the lower 50s with lows in the lower to middle 30s.

Thanksgiving Thursday and Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle 50s Thanksgiving, then warming into the upper 50s on Friday.

maxuser

Enjoy the dry weather! And have a great Weekend!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.