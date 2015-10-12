East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

**A Tornado Watch is in effect for most of East Tennessee until 9 AM EST. This means that you should be PREPARED to take action. If a WARNING is issued move to the lowest level of a sturdy building away from doors and windows until the storm passes.**

**A strengthening weather system is moving into the region and could bring strong to severe storms to our viewing area overnight tonight into early Tuesday morning .**

IMPACTS: Damaging wind, hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Heavy rain may also cause localized flooding.

►Track power outages county-by-county here

maxuser

TIMING: A few storms could develop as early as midnight to 2 AM but the main line of storms is expected to arrive by around 3 AM on the Plateau, into the Valley by around 5 AM and into the Foothills/Smokies/Upper East Tennessee by around 7 AM.

maxuser

**A Wind Advisory will be in effect for the Foothills/Smokies until 10 AM Tuesday morning. Winds will be out of the south at 20-30 mph and could gust to 50 mph at time in the areas shaded in tan.**

Sign up for Take 10, the WBIR lunchtime newsletter Sign up for the daily Take 10 Newsletter Something went wrong. Get the news you need to know, plus weather and something to make you smile, every weekday in your inbox! Thank you for signing up for the Take 10 Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Tuesday: The potential for severe weather should end by the late morning hours with rain chances gradually ending and slowly clearing skies for the rest of the day. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures should reach the upper 60s, then drop quickly during the evening as cooler air moves into the region. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few showers. Hight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s with light winds. Lows will be in the lower 40s Wednesday night.

Thursday: The next weather system moves into the region and will bring us increasing rain chances. Highs will be near 60 degrees with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s Thursday night as showers continue into Friday.

Friday: Scattered showers to start the day with rain chances gradually tapering off during the late afternoon and evening. Temperatures will stay steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day before dropping into the lower to middle 30s Friday night.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s Saturday night with a widespread freeze possible.

Veteran's Day (Sunday): Mostly sunny but staying chilly with highs in the lower 50s.

maxuser

Have a good week!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.