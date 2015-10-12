Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

maxuser

Today: Similar to what we had on Saturday with just a few more showers. Partly sunny with highs in the lower 90s and heat index values in the upper 90s. Winds will be light out of the southwest. Expect a little better coverage with the afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tonight: Lows will be in the lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Light wind. Lingering showers ending.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms and light southwesterly winds. Highs will be in the middle 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Monday night.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and storms are likely as a weak front settles into the region. Highs will be in the middle 80s with plenty of muggy humidity. Lows will be in the lower 70s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: IF the front can clear through East Tennessee, we will not only see a break in the rain chances, but also in the humidity. As of now, it looks like we'll have partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions but check back for updates. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s Wednesday night.

Thursday: The previously mentioned front will be lifting back north and while the day should start out dry, we could see a few showers by the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be near 70 degrees Thursday night.

Friday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and storms and highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

Next weekend: Warm and humid with a chance of rain each day. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the lower 70s.

Have a great weekend!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.