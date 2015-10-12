East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and chilly but not as cold as the last two nights. Low 41.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Temperatures will stay below average with highs in the lower 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Lows will be in the upper 30s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs cooling into the upper 50s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Thursday night.

Friday: Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers more likely. Highs in the middle 50s and lows in the middle 40s Friday night.

This Weekend: An upper-level trough will dig in keeping things unsettled and a chance for scattered to spotty showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows in the lower to middle 40s.

