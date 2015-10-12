Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

maxuser

Tonight: Partly cloudy. A few lingering showers possible. Lows in the lower 70s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with highs in the lower 90s with heat index values in the upper 90s. Expect a little better coverage with the afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

Next week: There will be a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves through the area early this week. The most likely days for showers and thunderstorms will be Monday-Wednesday. Thursday and Friday look to be a little drier, but an additional shortwave of energy could also bring in more rain. Check back if you have any outdoor plans for later this week! Highs will be in the 90s for the first half of the week and 80s for the second half. Lows will be in the 60s and 70s.

Have a great weekend!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.