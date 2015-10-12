East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Today: Becoming partly cloudy by afternoon but overall, another nice day! Highs in the upper 50s. Lows will be in the lower 40s tonight.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty showers possible later in the day. Highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the low 40s Monday night.

Tuesday: A few sprinkles early, then becoming partly sunny and cooler. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will be in the middle 30s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the lower 50s with lows in the middle 30s.

Thanksgiving Thursday: Pleasant! Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 30s Thursday night.

Friday: Partly cloudy skies. Our next weather system will be approaching from the west and may bring a few showers to the area later in the evening. Highs will be in the middle 50s. Lows will be near 40 degrees Friday night.

Enjoy the dry weather! And have a great Weekend!!

