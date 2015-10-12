East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Mostly clear skies, another chilly night. Lows in the lower 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs near 70. A cold front will be sliding in later Friday night with rain showers becoming likely Friday night into Saturday morning. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s Friday night.

Saturday: Showers are likely in the morning, followed by drying conditions into the afternoon as drier air sweeps in behind the front. Highs in the middle 60s with breezy winds and falling temps into the 50s by late afternoon. So it looks to be breezy, cool and dry for the 3:30pm kickoff at Neyland Stadium between the Vols and Tide!

Saturday Night: A chance for a few snowflakes in the Mountains as a weak impulse slides through. Otherwise expected a partly cloudy sky with colder temps in the upper 30s settling in and a chance for frost Sunday morning!

Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy and very cool with highs only in the middle to upper 50s. And we will likely see middle 30s Sunday night into Monday morning with frost likely!

