Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Wednesday: Most of the area is under a slight risk for severe weather potential again. A lot of heat and humidity today, scattered showers and storms are expected through the day, with potential for stronger storms sparking up for the afternoon into the evening with highs in the middle to upper 80s. Lows will be in the lower 70s Wednesday night.

Follow @WBIRWeather on Twitter and Facebook for the latest updates through the evening.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few spotty showers and storms. Highs will be near 90. Lows will be in the lower 70s Thursday night.

Friday: Hot weather builds with highs in the lower 90s. An isolated storm is possible, but drier overall. Lows will be in the lower 70s Friday night.

This Weekend: Hot and humid with just isolated chances for storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s with lows in the lower 70s.

Have a great week!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.