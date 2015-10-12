East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Thursday: A strong cold front will be moving into the region and is expected to bring showers and a few storms during the afternoon and evening. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph at times. Rainfall totals will be around 1 to 1.5 inches with showers continuing overnight. Lows will be in the middle 50s Thursday night.

Friday: Cooler! Mostly cloudy with lingering light showers. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle to upper 50s before cooling into the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday night. Light flurries may be possible above 4500 feet in the Smokies overnight.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FORECAST:

Saturday: Skies will gradually clear but temperatures stay cool. Highs will be in the middle 50s.

VOLS GAME TIME FORECAST:

***Don't forget to "fall back" at 2 a.m. Sunday morning! Turn those clocks back 1 hour before you head to bed Saturday night!***

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant and cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Monday: Partly sunny with highs in the middle 60s.

Tuesday: The next strong storm system will move across the region bringing a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with breezy winds.

Wednesday: Lingering showers with highs near 60 degrees.

Have a good week!!

