East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!
Tonight: Fair skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 30s. Patchy frost is possible so cover those sensitive plants!
***Don't forget to "fall back" at 2 a.m. Sunday morning! Turn those clocks back 1 hour before you head to bed Saturday night! And check batteries in smoke/carbon monoxide detectors!***
Sunday: Mostly sunny to start, then increasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. A few showers will move into the area beginning around dinner time and lasting into the overnight hours.
Next Week: More rain showers return Monday into Tuesday with mild temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday, stay tuned!
Check back for updates to the forecast!!
**************************************************************************************************
Follow us on social media!
WBIR Weather on Facebook
WBIR Weather on Twitter
Todd Howell on Twitter
Mike Witcher on Twitter
Cassie Nall on Twitter
Rebecca Sweet on Twitter