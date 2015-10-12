East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Tonight: Fair skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the lower to middle 30s. Patchy frost is possible so cover those sensitive plants!

***Don't forget to "fall back" at 2 a.m. Sunday morning! Turn those clocks back 1 hour before you head to bed Saturday night! And check batteries in smoke/carbon monoxide detectors!***

Sunday: Mostly sunny to start, then increasing clouds during the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. A few showers will move into the area beginning around dinner time and lasting into the overnight hours.

Next Week : More rain showers return Monday into Tuesday with mild temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s. A few thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday, stay tuned!

Check back for updates to the forecast!!

