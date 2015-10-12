East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us

Friday: Chilly and wet with showers likely in the morning, so the Friday morning commute looks soggy and chilly! It will taperto light rain and drizzle by afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower to middle 50s and lows in the middle to upper 40s Friday night.

This Weekend: Cool weather continues with a chance for spotty showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows in the middle 40s. Higher rain chances return Sunday night into Monday with cool temps in the 50s for highs continuing.

Next Week: More rain passes through Sunday night/Monday AM followed by drier and warmer weather Tuesday into Halloween Wednesday with highs in the 60s to near 70, respectively. A strong cold front will bring more rain followed by colder temps next Thursday into Friday.

Have a good week!

