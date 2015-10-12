East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us

Tonight: Mostly fair skies with chilly temperatures again overnight Lows will be near 40.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with highs cooling into the upper 50s. Rain showers become likely by Thursday night. Lows will be in the middle to upper 40s Thursday night.

Friday: Chilly and wet with showers likely in the morning, tapering to light rain and drizzle by afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower to middle 50s and lows in the middle to upper 40s Friday night.

This Weekend: Cool weather continues with a chance for spotty showers both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s with lows in the middle 40s. Higher rain chances return Sunday night into Monday with cool temps in the 50s for highs continuing.

