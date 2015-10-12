East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Today: Cloudy and cool with spotty light rains developing. Highs in the lower to middle 40s. Lows will be in the lower to middle 40s Thursday night, so holding steady.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely and highs warming into the middle 50s. Lows will be in the upper 40s Friday night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows will be in the lower 50s Saturday night.

Sunday: Continued mild with highs in the middle to upper 60s, along with some showers early. Lows will be in the upper 40s Sunday night.

