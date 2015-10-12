East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FORECAST:

maxuser

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with light sprinkles possible. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Light flurries may be possible above 4500 feet in the Smokies overnight.

Saturday: Skies will gradually clear but temperatures stay cool. Highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with light winds. Lows will be in the lower to middle 30s Saturday night with patchy frost possible.

VOLS GAME TIME FORECAST:

maxuser

***Don't forget to "fall back" at 2 a.m. Sunday morning! Turn those clocks back 1 hour before you head to bed Saturday night! And check batteries in smoke/carbon monoxide detectors!***

Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant and cool during the afternoon with highs in the lower to middle 60s. Clouds will increase during the evening with a few showers possible late Sunday night.

Next Week : More rain showers return later Monday into Tuesday with mild temps in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

maxuser

Have a good Friday!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.