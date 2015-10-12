East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Tonight: Mostly cloud and cool with patchy light showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

Friday: Rain showers are likely during the day, gradually tapering by evening. Temperatures will stay chilly in the upper 40s and lower 50s during the day before dropping into the lower 30s Friday night.

**A Freeze Warning will be in effect for Friday night until noon on Saturday. This means that temperatures will been between 22-32 degrees across all parts of our viewing are. These temperatures could kill or significantly damage any sensitive plants that are left unprotected.**

(Even colder temperatures are expected Saturday night...)

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold! Highs will be in the upper 40s. Lows will be in the upper 20s Saturday night with a widespread freeze possible Sunday morning.

Veterans Day Sunday: Mostly sunny but staying cool with highs in the lower to middle 50s.

Next week : Much colder air pours in Monday through Wednesday with even a chance for a wintry mix and light snow showers, especially up in the higher elevations. Highs are expected to drop into the middle 40s with overnight lows dipping down into the middle to upper 20s Tuesday night!

