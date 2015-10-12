East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

maxuser

Tonight: Highs in the low to middle 80s Tuesday. A few clouds will hang around.

Wednesday and Thursday: A cold front is heading our way with showers and cooler weather expected Wednesday night into Thursday. Highs Wednesday will still manage to get up into the lower 80s. However, highs will be in the lower 70s by Thursday as the front moves through! Expect drier air to return Thursday afternoon, with clearing and cooler conditions in the 50s Thursday night.

**The Mountains could see some stronger wind gusts late Wednesday night and Thursday as Michael's remnant circulation passes nearby**

maxuser

Friday into the Weekend: Beautiful Fall weather finally returns!! Expect mostly sunny skies and dry weather with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. And lows at night will be much cooler in the upper 40s to lower 50s!

Stay tuned and check back frequently for the latest updates!

Have a good week!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.