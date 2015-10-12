East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Mostly fair and mild with lows in the middle 60s.

This week: A cold front is heading our way with Fall-Like weather finally arriving later this week with cooler air behind the frontal boundary Thursday and Friday! This front will draw up moisture from the Gulf of Mexico with showers and cooler weather expected Wednesday into early Thursday. Highs will be back into the middle 80s Tuesday ... but we could see highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s for by the end of the week!

Meanwhile, we are tracking Hurricane Michael, which will continue to move into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday and strengthen over the next two days. Michael is forecast to make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast and Florida Panhandle region later Wednesday as a major Category 3 hurricane with damaging winds, storm surge and torrential rain along the coast and just inland. Michael will then accelerate and weaken as it tracks northeast through the Carolina's Thursday into Friday with the main impacts from Michael staying to our South and East. **The Mountains could see some stronger wind gusts Wednesday and Thursday as Michael's remnant circulation passes nearby**

