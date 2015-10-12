Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain showers tapering later this evening and areas of fog developing late. Lows near 68.

Tuesday: Decreasing clouds and drier by afternoon with a partly cloudy sky and just a few isolated showers. Highs quickly warm back into the middle 80s.

Wednesday through Friday: Mostly sunny and warm with a few summer-like afternoon thundershowers possible on Friday. Highs will be in the upper 80s with overnight lows in the middel to upper 60s.

This Weekend: Continued warm with a chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs will be in the middle 80s. **Autumn officially arrives Saturday night @ 9:54PM EDT**

