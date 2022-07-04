Dogwood Winter brings chilly temps, snow flurries and a possible frost/freeze to East Tennessee this weekend

Get ready to bundle up! The second of our "little winters" will bring wintry weather to the higher elevations of the Mountains and chilly temps to the region.

Ready or not, here it comes!

Dogwood Winter has moved into East Tennessee.

For today, that means high temperatures in the upper 40s and lower to middle 50s (about 15 to 20 degrees below average) and scattered rain showers that could turn to a wintry mix after sunset.

With lows dropping into the lower to middle 30s tonight, snow flurries are possible across the area Saturday morning.

The greatest chances for accumulation will be for the higher elevation for the Mountains.

1" to 4" of snow is possible in areas above 3,000 feet and locations above 6,000 feet could receive up to 6" of snow!

**A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the higher elevations of the Mountains from early this afternoon through early Sunday morning.**

Roads could become slick in the areas shaded in purple so it would be best to avoid travel to the Mountains this weekend.

There is the potential for a light dusting of snow to accumulate on grassy and/or elevated surfaces on the Plateau Saturday morning but no impacts to roads are expected.

It's also going to be cold!

Highs on Saturday will only reach the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and gusty winds will make it feel even cold.

Those winds will die down Saturday night and with lows falling into the upper 20s and low 30s, widespread frost or potentially a freeze is possible.

Be prepared to cover up and protect your sensitive plants and bring in pets Saturday night!

After a chilly start to Sunday morning, temperatures will rebound back into the 60s that afternoon... And we'll be back into the 70s by Monday!