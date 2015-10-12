East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

** A Flash Flood Warning for Loudon, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Rhea and Roane counties will be in effect until 7:45 a.m. Wednesday.

NWS has issued a Flash Flood Warning for Loudon, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe, Rhea & Roane Counties until 07:45 AM Wednesday — WBIR Weather (@WBIRWeather) September 26, 2018

**A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for parts of Kentucky until 2 p.m. Wednesday and until 8 p.m. Thursday for parts of East Tennessee. Locally heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.**

maxuser

Wednesday and Thursday: Another front will move into the region bringing a good chance of scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs will be the middle to upper 70s. Localized flooding may become a concern in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Friday: We'll have a mix of clouds and sun as we gradually begin to dry out. A few lingering t-showers are possible. Highs will be near 78 degrees.

This Weekend: As of now, it looks like we might finally see some sunshine and lower humidity build in by Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s but the drier air should make for a pleasant weekend with cooler overnight lows in the lower 60s. Check back for updates!

Have a good week!!

**************************************************************************************************

Follow us on social media!

WBIR Weather on Facebook

WBIR Weather on Twitter

Todd Howell on Twitter

Mike Witcher on Twitter

Cassie Nall on Twitter

Rebecca Sweet on Twitter

Tweets by WBIRWeather

COPYRIGHT 2018 BY WBIR - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.