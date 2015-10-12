East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts East Tennessee and southwest Virginia until 8 PM Thursday. Locally heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.**

Tonight: A few showers, patchy fog and lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Thursday: We'll have a good chance of scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs will be the lower to middle 70s. Localized flooding may become a concern in low-lying and poor drainage areas. **A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through most of the day.**

Friday: Clouds will gradually begin to decrease through the day and lingering t-showers are possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70s.

This Weekend: As of now, it looks like we might finally see some sunshine and lower humidity build in by Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s but the drier air should make for a pleasant weekend with cooler overnight lows in the lower 60s. Check back for updates!

