** FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS are in effect for the areas shaded in red through Wednesday evening. A warning means that flash flooding is imminent or occurring in these areas. Stay away from floodwaters and avoid being out on the roads if possible!**

**A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for parts East Tennessee and southwest Virginia until 8 PM Thursday. Locally heavy rain could cause flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.**

Rest of today: Showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue this afternoon, gradually tapering off this evening.

Tonight: A few showers, patchy fog and lows in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Another front will move into the region bringing a good chance of scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rainfall possible. Highs will be the middle to upper 70s. Localized flooding may become a concern in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

Friday: We'll have a mix of clouds and sun as we gradually begin to dry out. A few lingering t-showers are possible. Highs will be near 78 degrees.

This Weekend: As of now, it looks like we might finally see some sunshine and lower humidity build in by Saturday. Temperatures are expected to be in the lower 80s but the drier air should make for a pleasant weekend with cooler overnight lows in the lower 60s. Check back for updates!

Have a good week!!

