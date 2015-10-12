East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FORECAST: DRESS WARMLY! THE BREEZE WILL PUT WIND CHILLS IN THE UPPER 30s DURING THE GAMES!

Friday night: The coldest air of the season (so far) will push into the region on northwesterly winds at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Flurries will be possible around the area overnight but no accumulation is expected in the lower elevations. A dusting of snow is possible in the higher elevations of the Smokies.

**A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight until noon on Saturday. This means that temperatures will been between 22-32 degrees across all parts of our viewing are. These temperatures could kill or significantly damage any sensitive plants that are left unprotected.**

(Even colder temperatures are expected Saturday night...)

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and cold! Highs will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with northerly winds at 5-10 mph. Wind chills will be in the 30s throughout the day.

VOLS FOOTBALL FORECAST: BUNDLE UP IF YOU'LL BE HEADING OUT TO THE GAME!

Saturday night: With clear skies, light winds and dry air, lows will be in the lower to middle 20s. A widespread hard freeze is expected Sunday morning. Make sure you protect sensitive plants and bring in your pets (or give them a warm shelter with unfrozen water). Check on the elderly and dress properly if you have to be outdoors!

Veterans Day Sunday: Mostly sunny. Cold to start and staying cool with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Winds will be light. Lows will be in the middle 30s Sunday night.

Monday : Scattered showers with temperatures staying steady in the upper 40s and lower 50s through the day. 1-2" of rain will be possible... Make sure to remove leaves from drains so the water can runoff and avoid flooding.

Tuesday: Showers will gradually taper off through the day and another surge of cold air will push into the region. If the cold air arrives before the moisture moves out, we could have a wintry mix/light snow in the lower elevations and snow showers in the higher elevations. Check back for updates! Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 40s during the day with wind chills in the 30s. Lows will be in the 20s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Cold! Skies gradually clear but highs will only be in the upper 30s and lower 40s with wind chills in the 30s all day. Lows will be in the 20s again Wednesday night.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Lows will be in the lower 30s Thursday night.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Stay warm this weekend!!!

