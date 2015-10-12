East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

***A Frost Advisory has been issued from 3 a.m. - 9 a.m. Tuesday for the mountains, Upper East TN and SW Virginia. Lows will be in the mid-to-upper 30s within the advisory with areas of frost possible.***

Tuesday: Sunny and warmer! Highs back up to near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer with highs in the middle 70s. As of now, the forecast looks to be pretty good for the trick-or-treaters. Winds will become breezy throughout the day out of the southwest @ 10-20 mph. There will be a chance for showers late night, but best chances hold off until Thursday.

Thursday: A strong cold front will be moving through the region and is expected to bring us showers and storms. Winds will be breezy. Variations in the timing of this system will make a big difference with temperatures and as of now, highs are forecast to reach near 70° before falling behind the front Thursday night.

Friday: Much cooler! Variably cloudy with a few lingering showers possible. Highs in the middle to upper 50s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy and chilly with a few isolated showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

Have a good week!

