Today: We'll have a mix of clouds and sun with comfortable highs in the middle to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s Saturday night.
VOLS GAME DAY FORECAST IN ATHENS, GEORGIA:
Sunday: Cool to start with a pleasant afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s with light winds. A few spotty showers may be possible in the Foothills/Smokies but most locations will stay dry. Lows will be in the lower 60s Sunday night.
Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 80s and light winds. A few showers will be possible.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower 80s.
Wednesday: Mix of cloud and sun with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Thursday: Nice and quiet with partly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 80s.
Friday: Partly sunny with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
