Tonight: Mostly clear and COOLER. Lows will be in the middle 40s, which is 20-30 degrees cooler than we have been lately. Grab those jackets!
Friday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the middle 60s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph. Lows in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY FOOTBALL FORECAST:
This weekend: Very fall-like. Highs will be in the upper 60s and lower 70s with a mostly sunny sky on Saturday and clouds increasing and a few showers possible for the second half of the day on Sunday.
Next week: Another cold front will move through bringing in around chance for showers and highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s.
Enjoy the cooler Fall weather!!
