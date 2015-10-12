East Tennessee — Download our free WBIR weather app (Apple, Google Play) with interactive radar and follow us on social media!

Today: Much colder! Temperatures will steadily fall through the rest of the day. Winds will be breezy out of the west-northwest at 15-30 mph and wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s all day long. With enough lingering moisture, we may see a few light snow showers in the higher terrain of the Plateau, southeast Kentucky, Upper East Tennessee and the Smokies. Light accumulations on grassy or elevated surfaces may be possible but it won't last long.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lows will be in the middle to upper 20s Monday night. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and chilly! Highs will struggle to reach the lower to middle 30s. Winds will be out of the west at 5-10 mph keeping wind chills in the 20s all day. Bundle up if you'll be outside!!! Lows will be in the upper teens and lower 20s Tuesday night.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Westerly winds at 5-10 mph will keep wind chills in the 30s throughout the day. Lows will be in the lower to middle 20s Wednesday night.

Thursday: Increasing clouds with a few showers arriving during the evening. Highs will be near 50 degrees. Lows will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s Thursday night.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the middle 50s. Lows will be in the middle 40s Friday night.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Stay tuned for timing updates. Highs will be in the middle to upper 50s. Lows will be in the middle 40s Saturday night.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and highs in the middle to upper 50s. Lows will be in the 40s Sunday night.

Stay warm this week!!

